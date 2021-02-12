Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Grows By 775.0%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Minco Capital stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Minco Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 141.62, a quick ratio of 141.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

