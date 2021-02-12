Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Drops By 67.2%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the January 14th total of 176,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mmtec stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Mmtec has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mmtec stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Mmtec as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Mmtec Company Profile

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

