Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Expands By 163.5%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 163.5% from the January 14th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 68.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,817. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

