Short Interest in NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Rises By 500.0%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XSNX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. It company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

