Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Expands By 245.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 245.2% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. 39,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $76.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

