Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rises By 700.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

