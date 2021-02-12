Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Declines By 81.0%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$39.89 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components, such as collars for use as housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators; and internals that consist of electronic components and other parts for measuring and analyzing applications.

