Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expands By 134.3%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 739,800 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the January 14th total of 315,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter worth $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 178.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 68,074 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.36. 22,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. Research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

