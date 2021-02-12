Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Grows By 134.6%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the January 14th total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 515,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 452,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $537.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 576,583 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

