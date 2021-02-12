Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Declines By 83.0%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the January 14th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000.

