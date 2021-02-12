Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Expands By 468.2%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, an increase of 468.2% from the January 14th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $10,628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000.

IPOE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.90. 5,730,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

