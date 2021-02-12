Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Grows By 195.9%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a growth of 195.9% from the January 14th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,956 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Solitario Zinc worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Solitario Zinc stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

