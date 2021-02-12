Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Decreases By 66.7%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBSAA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 40,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,333. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.51.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

