Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Increases By 125.2%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 125.2% from the January 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWSDF traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.00. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.40. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $260.00 and a 12 month high of $530.00.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

