Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Increases By 148.6%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 148.6% from the January 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Taitron Components stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 3.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.