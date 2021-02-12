Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Drops By 73.3%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 14th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TLTZY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. 2,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.