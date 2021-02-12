Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 228.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $43.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.