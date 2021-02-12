Short Interest in World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) Increases By 229.4%

World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WAXS stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. World Access has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About World Access

World Access, Inc operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America.

