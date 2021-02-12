Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Rises By 145.3%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 145.3% from the January 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:XIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. 481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $655.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xinyuan Real Estate will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.