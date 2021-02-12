Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Drops By 68.2%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 14th total of 172,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $4.29 on Friday. ZK International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.30% of ZK International Group worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

