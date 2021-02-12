Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,556 shares of company stock worth $8,879,361. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $86.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

