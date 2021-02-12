Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.92 ($54.03).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) stock opened at €49.24 ($57.92) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 52-week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €49.76 ($58.54).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

