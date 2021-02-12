Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.60 Million

Brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post $34.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the lowest is $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $29.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $144.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $151.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.05. 16,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.