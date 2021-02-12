Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 197.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

