Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Oracle by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Oracle by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

