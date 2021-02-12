Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after acquiring an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Paychex by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 917,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,181,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,114 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,001. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.