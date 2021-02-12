Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $210.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $212.76 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $217.44. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.86.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

