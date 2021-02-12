Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 10%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $129.25 and last traded at $144.03. Approximately 1,906,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,390,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on SI. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.35 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $2,439,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

