SingularityNET (AGI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.92 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $156.66 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 75.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.34 or 0.01095816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.45 or 0.05629255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027470 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,717,979 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

