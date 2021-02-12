Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SKY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

NYSE SKY opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

