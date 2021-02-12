Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Hits New 12-Month High at $190.33

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.33 and last traded at $189.89, with a volume of 24679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.51. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,050 shares of company stock worth $5,347,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

