Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WORK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Shares of WORK opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $52,571.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,569.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

