Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.32. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 173,860 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.94. The firm has a market cap of C$292.07 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Timothy Sheehan purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,405.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

