SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWYUF. CIBC lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.86 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

