Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Million

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post $12.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.01 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $50.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $51.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.87 million, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $52.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $856,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 250,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,687. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.69 million, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

