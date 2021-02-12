Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading Down 0.4%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.40. 1,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFTF)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

