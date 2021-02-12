SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$26.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$34.36. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

