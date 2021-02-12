Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 160.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for about 1.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $32,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $353,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

SNOW traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.51. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

