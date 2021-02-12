Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce sales of $505.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.97 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $472.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.30. 51,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,334. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

