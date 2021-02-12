Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

