SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.84.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $330.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.