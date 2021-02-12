Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 513,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,705. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

