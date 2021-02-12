Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $754.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post $754.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.34 million and the lowest is $723.82 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $745.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

SWN stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 14,488,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,388,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

