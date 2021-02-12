SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stake Cut by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 3.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. 39,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,727. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $31.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86.

