SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.69 and last traded at $90.14. Approximately 3,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.