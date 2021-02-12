Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.69. Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 714,288 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$156.16 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) (TSE:EDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EDT)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

