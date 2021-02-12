Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE SPB opened at $82.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

