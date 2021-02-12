Sphere (SPHR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,288.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $16,288.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,434.24 or 1.00070870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075284 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 180.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

