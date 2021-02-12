Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPMYY. Investec raised shares of Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.