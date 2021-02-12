Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Sprott in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter.

SII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Sprott has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.74 million and a P/E ratio of 42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

